The Seahawks have elevated Akers for Thursday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Akers, who is on his second stint with Seattle's practice squad this season, will be elevated for his first contest with the team. The veteran running back will handle the No. 3 backfilled role behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, and he could continue to do so until such time as George Holani (hamstring) is ready to come off IR.