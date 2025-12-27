The Seahawks have elevated Akers from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Akers has played one prior game with the Seahawks, Week 16 against the Rams. The running back did not have any offensive snaps in the contest and was relegated to a 12 percent special teams snap share in the overtime victory. The 26-year-old will likely fill a similar role in this week's contest, filling a reserve role behind starting rushers Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.