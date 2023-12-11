Witherspoon suffered a hip pointer in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, not bruised ribs, head coach Pete Carroll stated Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Witherspoon was unable to return to the game after suffering the injury and it's not clear how much time the rookie corner may miss. More details should emerge as the team releases its first injury report later in the week.
