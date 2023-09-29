Metcalf (ribs) was a full participant at Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf has been nursing a lingering rib injury, but his full participation at Friday's practice is a good sign for his status ahead of Monday's matchup with the Giants. He handled a lower snap share (72 percent) in Week 3 than he did the first couple games of the season, but he now appears to be trending in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, the fifth-year pass catcher is on track to take on his usual role on MNF.