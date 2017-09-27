Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: No practice Wednesday
Baldwin (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
While head coach Pete Carroll considers Baldwin "day-to-day," the wideout is "planning on playing" Sunday against the Colts, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Baldwin may not have to practice this week in order to achieve that goal, but an appearance Thursday or Friday would certainly quell fears about his chances to suit up this weekend. An absence Sunday would elevate Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett and Jimmy Graham in the Seattle passing attack.
