The Seahawks re-signed Hankins to a one-year deal Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hankins will return to Seattle where he racked up 30 tackles (15 solo), with 1.0 sacks, and an interception across 17 games played during the 2024 campaign. The 2013 second-round pick will likely compete with Byron Murphy (back) for the team's starting nose tackle spot.