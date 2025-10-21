Hankins (back) won't play in Seattle' Week 9 matchup versus the Commanders, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Hankins doesn't appear close to returning, as he's still recovering from the back injury that landed him on the reserve/non-football injury list back in August. While there's currently no timetable for his return, once healthy, the 33-year-old should provide additional depth along the defensive line.