Seahawks' Johnathan Hankins: Won't return Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hankins (back) won't play in Seattle' Week 9 matchup versus the Commanders, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.
Hankins doesn't appear close to returning, as he's still recovering from the back injury that landed him on the reserve/non-football injury list back in August. While there's currently no timetable for his return, once healthy, the 33-year-old should provide additional depth along the defensive line.
