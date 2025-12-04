The Seahawks released Hankins (back) from the reserve/non-football injury list with a non-injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hankins' tenure in Seattle has come to an end after he had been on the non-football injury list since August. The 33-year-old won't be able to return this season, but he will look to get healthy and catch on with another team in time for the start of the 2026 campaign.