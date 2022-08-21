Goodwin (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Now that he's back on the field, Goodwin - who logged a 20/313/1 stat line in 14 games with the Bears in 2021 -- can resume his push to compete with Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge for the Seahawks' No. 3 WR spot behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
