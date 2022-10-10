Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Homer (ribs) should return quickly after he becomes eligible to return from IR following Week 7, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Homer was placed on IR following Week 3, so his earliest chance to return will come during the leadup to Seattle's game against the Giants on Oct. 30. The 24-year-old rushed four times for 18 yards and caught four passes for 33 yards while playing 40 offensive snaps over the first three games of the season. Homer could stand to see increased playing time once he returns, however, as running back Rashaad Penny is set to sit out four months with a broken left fibula.