Charbonnet (knee) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In the midst of Seattle activating Charbonnet from the reserve/PUP list Thursday, Charbonnet now has strung together back-to-back uncapped sessions as he aims for his first game action since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee Jan. 17. In addition to head coach Mike Macdonald forecasting Charbonnet's "full week's worth of reps" Monday, he told Boyle that "you could see him on Sunday in some capacity." Even if Charbonnet is able to suit up this weekend against the Chiefs, he may enter a timeshare with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani off the bat instead of taking on a leading role.