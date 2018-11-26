Steelers' Chris Boswell: Throws touchdown pass

Boswell made both one of two field-goal attempts (41) and converted both his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

His dreadful season continued when safety Justin Simmons blocked Boswell's 48-yard field goal attempt on Pittsburgh's first offensive drive of the game. However, he more than made up for the miss when the Steelers executed a timely fake field goal as time expired at halftime. Boswell took the direct snap on fourth-and-goal and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to tie the game at 10. This was the first Pittsburgh offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since Ray Pinney did it against the Browns in 1983. The touchdown pass notwithstanding Boswell continues to struggle and has a tough Week 13 game against the Chargers, who allow opposing kickers just 6.1 points per game this season.