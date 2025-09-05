Steelers' Skylar Thompson: Questionable due to hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson popped up on Friday's injury report with a hamstring injury that limited his practice participation Friday. Even if he gains clearance to play, Thompson isn't expected to be anything more than the emergency third quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
