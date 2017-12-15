Sterling Moore: Released by Saints
Moore was cut by the Saints on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Moore's roster spot will be filled by former Patriot linebacker Jonathan Freeny. The veteran cornerback has already been waived and subsequently signed by the Saints once this season, and will now head back to waivers, where another team will have a chance to sign him. Moore has five tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended in five games this season.
