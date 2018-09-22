Moore will visit with Chicago in Week 4, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Moore will hope to secure a depth role with Chicago. The 28-year-old offers veteran NFL experience, despite not having played a starting role since 2016, when he accumulated 56 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions with the Saints. The Bears could also utilize Moore on special teams, if the two sides are able to reach an agreement.

