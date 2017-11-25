Terrell Watson: Hits waivers
Watson was waived by the Steelers on Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Watson had just five rushing attempts this season, and he was mainly used on special teams. The Steelers signed Fitzgerald Toussaint to fill the No. 3 RB place.
