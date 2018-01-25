Terrell Watson: Lands contract with Giants
The Giants signed Watson to a contract Wednesday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Watson opened the 2017 season as the Steelers' No. 3 running back, but didn't do much in the role and was demoted to the practice squad by year's end. He's an interesting name to keep an eye on in redraft leagues ahead of the 2018 campaign given the uncertainty in the Giants backfield.
