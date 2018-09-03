Terrell Watson: Waived by Chargers
Watson was waived by the Chargers on Saturday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
Watson was unable to make the Chargers' 53-man roster as the team kept just four running backs. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, but 14 carries for 36 yards in 11 career games isn't too intriguing.
