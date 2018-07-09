Texans' Alfred Blue: Should have inside track
Blue's value on special teams should help him secure a spot on the 53-man roster, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old running back owns career marks of just 3.6 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per catch, offering little in the way of explosiveness or pass-catching ability. However, he did log 198 snaps on special teams in 11 games last season, and he's well acquainted with coach Bill O'Brien's offensive scheme. There's still some chance Blue could be released if he doesn't look good in August, as his one-year, $880,000 contract with Houston includes only $90,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap. He'll compete against Tyler Ervin, Troymaine Pope and undrafted rookies Terry Swanson and Lavon Coleman, with as many as three roster spots potentially up for grabs if D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) starts the year on the PUP list.
