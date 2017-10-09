Texans' Corey Moore: Leaves game with concussion
Moore (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moore will enter concussion protocol and is presumably questionable to play in Week 6. However, his level of participation in practice throughout the week should shed more light on the matter.
More News
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...