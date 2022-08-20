Mills completed 10 of 17 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Houston.

The second-year signal-caller started and played the entire first half, connecting with Nico Collins on an 18-yard touchdown pass with one second before halftime for Houston's only points over the first two quarters. While Mills didn't turn the ball over, his performance was far from remarkable, but there's no immediate threat to his chances of opening the season as the starter. Having logged action in the Texans' first two preseason contests, it remains to be seen if Mills will get any sort of final tune-up in Thursday night's home exhibition finale against the 49ers.