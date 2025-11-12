Mills is preparing to start Sunday's game at Tennessee, with C.J. Stroud still in concussion protocol and absent from Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

Stroud reportedly still has concussion symptoms as of Monday/Tuesday, and his continued absence from practice suggests he's still in the earlier phases of the protocol. Mills led a brilliant comeback win over the Jaguars this past Sunday, finishing with 312 total yards and three TDs.