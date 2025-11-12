Texans' Davis Mills: Prepping for another start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mills is preparing to start Sunday's game at Tennessee, with C.J. Stroud still in concussion protocol and absent from Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.
Stroud reportedly still has concussion symptoms as of Monday/Tuesday, and his continued absence from practice suggests he's still in the earlier phases of the protocol. Mills led a brilliant comeback win over the Jaguars this past Sunday, finishing with 312 total yards and three TDs.
More News
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Leads fourth-quarter comeback•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Set for Week 10 start•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Called on in relief Sunday•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Receives one-year extension•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Tosses TD on only drive Saturday•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Expected starter Saturday•