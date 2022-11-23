Mills appears set to move into a backup role for Sunday's game in Miami, as Kyle Allen is set to take first-team quarterback reps at the Texans' first Week 12 practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starting quarterback during his Wednesday news conference, but all signs point to Allen is drawing the assignment Sunday against the Dolphins. The 1-8-1 Texans have lost five games in a row with Mills at the helm, and the second-year signal-caller has recorded 2,144 passing yards and an 11:11 TD:INT in 10 outings this season.