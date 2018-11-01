Thomas will suit up and play this weekend against Denver, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Coach Bill O'Brien said "sure," when asked if the newly acquired wide receiver would play Week 9. O'Brien cited Thomas' reservoir of football knowledge as something that can mitigate the learning curve he'll face adjusting to a new team and offense. "The experience that he has in different offenses definitely is a help," said O'Brien. Thomas practiced Wednesday with his new mates and will get two more practices during the week before the Texans fly to Colorado on Saturday. There's an opportunity for Thomas to get a high volume of snaps, particularly with Will Fuller (knee) done for the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) dealing with an injury.