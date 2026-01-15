Jordan (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Jordan, who was also limited at practice Wednesday, missed this past Monday's wild-card win over the Steelers while dealing with a high-ankle sprain that he sustained in Week 18. However, the running back's ability to practice both Wednesday and Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion, offers hope that he could return to action for Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Patriots. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Jordan heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to rejoin a Houston backfield that also includes Nick Chubb and is led by Woody Marks.