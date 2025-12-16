Jordan reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jordan was elevated to make his professional debut in Week 15 against the Cardinals, ultimately having a rather productive day. The running back was helping fill in for Nick Chubb (ribs), who was inactive, but he was also thrust into a more substantial role when Woody Marks was sidelined for the second half with an ankle injury. Jordan ended up turning 15 carries into 101 yards while he also reeled in both of his targets for 17 yards in the team's 40-20 win over Arizona, playing 28 of the team's 67 offensive snaps, which was seven more than backup Dare Ogunbowale (21). If one or both of Chubb and Marks are sidelined in Week 16, Jordan could operate as the team's featured back against the Raiders.