Jordan (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Jordan -- who was listed as a non-participant Thursday -- is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, which clouds his status for Monday night's playoff opener against the Steelers. If Jordan ends up limited or out, added backfield snaps behind Woody Marks would be available for Nick Chubb and Dare Ogunbowale, with British Brooks available to mix in.