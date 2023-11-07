Fairbairn is expected to miss about three weeks due to a strained quadriceps suffered in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fairbairn was unable to return to the contest after suffering the injury, and kicking duties were turned over to running back Dare Ogunbowale for the remainder of the game. With no bye week ahead and a multi-week absence expected, Matt Ammendola was signed to the Texans' practice squad after a successful workout. Assuming Fairbairn misses Week 10 against the Bengals, Ammendola will likely be elevated from the practice squad ahead of the contest.