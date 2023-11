Fairbairn (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Fairbairn wasn't able to finish out Sunday's win over Tampa Bay and now is expected to miss multiple weeks. It'll be a surprise if he practices at all in the lead up to Sunday's game at Cincinnati. The Texans signed Matt Ammendola to their practice squad earlier this week, presumably with the intent to elevate him Sunday.