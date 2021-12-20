Fairbairn successfully converted three of three field-goal attempts and three of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 30-16 win over Jacksonville.

It's been a down season for many on the Texans' roster, including Fairbairn who missed the first three weeks of the season with a leg injury and struggled with accuracy while performing for an offensively challenged team. Week 15 featured a return to form for Fairbairn, the kicker that was on display for Houston the previous four seasons. Sunday's 12-point outburst was a season high, and he booted two field goals from beyond 50 yards. Fairbairn's made four of six from long distance this season and 14 of 22 (63.6 percent) from there for his career.