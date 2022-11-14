Fairbairn converted three of three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10.

Fairbairn reached double digits in points for the first time this season thanks to Houston's red-zone efficiency. Three of the Texans' six red-zone trips resulted in Fairbairn field goals. It could have been more, but Houston turned the ball over twice in the shadow of New York's goal line. He's connected on 17 of 19 (89 percent) field-goal attempts, including all three from beyond the 50.