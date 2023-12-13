Fairbairn (quadriceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Fairbairn was expected back for Week 15, and this move along with his return to practice Wednesday are the first steps toward him taking the field Sunday against the Titans. He'll still need to be moved to the 53-man roster ahead of the matchup, but he remains on schedule to be.
