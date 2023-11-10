Fairbairn (quadriceps) did not participate at practice Friday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fairbairn did not practice at all during the week, which means he's likely on track to miss his first game of the season in Week 10. Houston should elevate Matt Amendola from its practice squad to fill in for Fairbairn prior to Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
