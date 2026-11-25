Boutte (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

This past Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston indicated that the hip injury Boutte suffered in last Thursday's win over the Colts didn't appear to be serious. However, with a 'DNP' to start the practice week, the wideout's status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. Apart from a 4/125/2 receiving line in a 44-22 win over the Chargers in Week 9, Boutte has produced modest fantasy outputs more often than not, while maxing out at five targets (three times) in 10 contests.