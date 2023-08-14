Boone carried four times for 25 yards and caught one pass for seven yards in last week's preseason opener against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports. "He's an explosive runner," Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He has dynamic speed. He showed a little glimpse of that in the game, and he has continued to move forward."

Boone, a former track-and-field athlete in high school, showed a sprinter's speed and acceleration against New England. The 27-year-old running back solidified his chances of a roster spot behind Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. Boone had 102 yards on 24 carries and caught nine of 15 targets for 96 yards in 120 offensive snaps for the Broncos in 2022.