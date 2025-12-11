Chubb (ribs) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Chubb has missed Houston's first two Week 15 practices after exiting the team's Week 14 win over Kansas City due to a rib injury. Woody Marks (knee) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday and will likely continue to work as the lead back Sunday against Arizona, while Dare Ogunbowale could move up to the change-of-pace role usually occupied by Chubb if the veteran running back is ultimately sidelined Sunday. Chubb will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out on Friday's injury report.