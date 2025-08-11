Chubb (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The report notes that Chubb, who went through the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head this past Tuesday, sported red (non-contact) jersey in his return to practice. Assuming no setbacks, the veteran running could see some snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers. Chubb's return to the mix is of particular import to the Texans, given that incumbent starting RB Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) remains sidelined.