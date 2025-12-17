Chubb (ribs) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice.

Fellow Texans running back Woody Marks (ankle) was a non-participant after his early exit from Sunday's 40-20 win over Arizona. Chubb was inactive for the contest but now appears on track to return for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, with his role largely depending on Marks' health. Jawhar Jordan ran for 101 yards this past Sunday, doing most of his damage in the second half after Marks left early. Coach Demeco Ryans said afterward that Marks could've returned if the game had been closer.