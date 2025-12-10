Chubb (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson notes that Chubb is the only Texan absent from Wednesday's practice who actually seems in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The group include fellow running back Woody Marks, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an ankle injury but then quickly returned and took a series of carries without incident. Dare Ogunbowale filled in and scored a TD during Marks' temporary absence.