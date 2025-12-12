Chubb (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Chubb missed back-to-back practices to begin Week 15, but he returned as a limited participant Friday. If Chubb is able to gain clearance in time for Sunday's matchup, he will stand to handle the No. 2 backfield role behind Woody Marks. If Chubb is unable to face Arizona, however, Dare Ogunbowale will figure to inherit an increased workload behind Marks.