Chubb rushed nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the Texans' 20-16 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Chubb once again played a clear second fiddle to Woody Marks (19 carries, one target), but the veteran was able to punch in his third rushing touchdown of the season on a four-yard run with just over five minutes remaining on the second quarter. Marks left the game briefly in the first half due to a foot injury but returned, and Chubb therefore projects to remain in a firm complementary role during a Week 14 road battle against the Chiefs next Sunday night.