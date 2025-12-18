Chubb (ribs) was a full practice participant in Thursday's practice.

Barring any setbacks coming out of Friday's practice, Chubb looks like he'll be ready to return from a one-game absence and approach this Sunday's game against the Raiders without an injury designation. Before injuring his ribs early in a Week 14 win over the Chiefs, Chubb had been playing second fiddle to Woody Marks in the backfield during the second half of the season, but Chubb could have a chance to take on greater volume in Week 16. Marks emerged from this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals with an ankle injury and has sat out both of the Texans' first two practices this week. As a result, Marks' availability for the matchup with Las Vegas would appear to be murky at the moment.