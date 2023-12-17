Brown (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown has played through the knee issue the past two weeks, so it's not surprising that he's expected to do the same in Week 15. Nico Collins (calf) is on the opposite side of questionable per Schefter, meaning Brown could be the top priority for targets from Case Keenum. Neither Collins' nor Brown's status will become official until shortly before the Texans' 1 p.m. ET kickoff.