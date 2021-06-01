Burkhead (knee) is signing with the Houston Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Financial terms of the deal have yet to be announced, but Burkhead will join a crowded Texan backfield that includes David Johnson, Mark Ingram, and Philip Lindsay. It's not clear exactly where Burkhead shakes out in the rotation, but he likely will get some work in passing situations. The nine-year veteran is coming off ACL surgery on Dec. 1 and it's unclear if he will be back up to full speed when training camp roles around.