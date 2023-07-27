Griffin (back) was seen breaking up a pass at Texans' camp Thursday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Griffin missed some of OTAs with a back issue but has since had time to get past the issue. The veteran cornerback joined Houston this offseason after four years in Seattle and two in Jacksonville. Throughout his career, the Central Florida product has recorded 327 tackles, 59 pass breakups and six interceptions. Expect the one-time Pro Bowler to start alongside second-year corner Derek Stingley ahead of the coming season.