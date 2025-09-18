Shaquill Griffin: Cut by Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website.
Griffin was immediately added back to Seattle's practice squad after being let go Wednesday. The cornerback failed to record any stats while playing three defensive snaps in the team's 31-17 win over the Steelers in Week 2.
