Nelson is attending mandatory minicamp, Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com reports.

Nelson skipped out on OTAs, but any further absences would have left him subject to fines. The veteran corner signed a team-friendly two-year deal with the team prior to last season, and recorded 52 tackles, with seven passes defended and an interception in his first campaign with the Texans. He'll look to build upon that this season while continuing to be a leader on the defensive side of the ball.