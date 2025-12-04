Marks (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marks was a non-participant in Wednesday's session, so his return to the field a day later aligns with coach DeMeco Ryans' previous comment to Alexander that the running back was among the Texans' initial DNPs who should be fine for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The team's upcoming injury report will reveal if Marks was limited Thursday or practiced fully.