Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he's excited to see how much more work Marks can handle going forward following his breakout performance in the Texans' win over the Titans on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After touching the ball a combined 14 times across the Texans' first three games of the season, Marks set season-highs in offensive snap share (56 percent), touches (21) and total yards (119) against Tennessee. He also scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help salt the game away. Additionally, Marks held up well in pass protection. Marks is shaping up as the leader of the Houston backfield moving forward and should be a priority pickup in fantasy leagues where he's available. Nick Chubb is averaging 4.0 yards per carry on his 47 rushing attempts this season and has done nothing to lose his job, but Marks is noticeably more explosive with the ball in his hands at this stage of his career.