Marks rushed the ball 26 times for 68 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs. He added two receptions on three targets for eight yards and a touchdown.

Marks was already well on his way to taking over the Houston backfield, but he had the chance to handle the entire workload after Nick Chubb suffered an injury to his ribs early in the second quarter. While it was an inefficient showing against a tough defense, Marks topped 20 carries for the first time in his rookie campaign, helping him reach at least 60 rushing yards for the fifth time in his last seven games. He also made the most of his work as a pass catcher, recording a nine-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. Marks missed out on the chance for an additional score after he was forced off the field due to an injury midway through the fourth quarter, giving Dare Ogunbwale a goal-line carry. While Marks hasn't been overly efficient, he has earned at least 16 carries in each of his last four games, and his role would only become more secure if Chubb is forced to miss additional time.